Bob Harris to take a break from broadcasting due to illness

12th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The 73-year-old hosts The Country Show With Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2.

Bob Harris

Veteran broadcaster Bob Harris will be taking a break from the airwaves due to illness – and he is not sure when he will return.

But he said in a statement that he was “sorry to say” that he will be off air for the “next few weeks”.

“Ten days ago, while out walking, I suffered a tear to my aorta known as an aortic dissection.

“The aorta is basically the M1 of the body and any damage is regarded as extremely serious.

“For the past few years I have been walking an average of five miles a day and I am convinced that the level of fitness I have achieved during that time helped save my life.”

He added: “It was an incredibly scary moment and I am massively indebted to the ambulance crew who attended so promptly, the intensive care team and the consultants at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and to my wife Trudie and my wonderful family who have rallied round me with huge love and support.

“I am not exactly sure when I will be on air again but I am on the road to recovery now and will be back playing music for you on Radio 2 as soon as possible.

“Thank you for everything.’

Radio 2 head Lewis Carnie said: “On behalf of everyone at Radio 2 and our millions of listeners, we wish Bob a very speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Wogan House when he’s ready.”

The Country Show With Bob Harris is broadcast each Thursday evening from 9pm-10pm.

Paul Sexton will present the programme on June 13 and 20. Deputy presenters for further shows are yet to be announced.

Two bombshells enter the villa and one is IRISH!