Our big age gap is just a number, says Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna

12th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The couple are said to have met after discussing a rhubarb and duck recipe online.

Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball – London

Gregg Wallace’s wife has dismissed the couple’s 21-year age gap as “just a number”.

Anna and MasterChef star Wallace, 54, became parents to a baby boy earlier this spring.

Anna told ITV show Lorraine that the couple’s relationship “works”.

“It is just a number,” she added.

Wallace told the show: “I believe it’s a complete and utter game of chance. I’m not a different person.

“I’ve just met someone who really likes and appreciates who I am … It’s got to be luck.”

The couple had been trying for a baby for two years before Anna conceived on a trip to Italy.

“People were saying ‘Just relax’. We were getting really fed up,” Wallace said. “But maybe they were right.”

Living with his mother-in-law, who helps with the new baby, works well, Wallace added.

“When I started dating Anna, and I’d get insecure because she is young and beautiful, she would put me on the phone to her mum sometimes.

“If I’d been out drinking, a couple of times I spent an hour on the phone to her,” he said.

The TV star met Anna in 2013 after she is said to have made contact on Twitter to discuss a rhubarb and duck recipe.

© Press Association 2019

