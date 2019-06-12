Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel

12th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The DIY SOS host will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after admitting two offences.

Nick Knowles court case

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles will appear before magistrates after admitting driving while using a mobile phone and speeding.

The presenter and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Knowles, 56, from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, previously admitted two driving offences.

Nick Knowles arrives at court (Ben Birchall/PA)
The charges state he exceeded 70mph in a Range Rover on the A417 Brockworth Bypass at junction 11A of the M5 on January 28.

He was also using a handheld mobile phone while driving at the same place on the same date, court documents say.

Knowles pleaded guilty to the two offences on May 8.

He previously told The Sun: “I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I’ve held my hands up, said I’m guilty (in writing) and will be going to court next week for sentencing.

“I’m expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong.

“It’s all too easy to drive a bit too fast or read or send a text, but let me be the lesson to everyone, it’s not OK.”

Knowles, 56, told the newspaper that he now puts his phone in the boot of his car before he gets behind the wheel.

“I have Bluetooth and can answer calls, but it’s out of reach,” the presenter said.

© Press Association 2019

