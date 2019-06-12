Nick Knowles in court after admitting driving while using mobile phone

12th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The DIY SOS host will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

DIY SOS

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles will appear at court after admitting driving while using a mobile phone and speeding.

The presenter and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He previously told The Sun: “I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I’ve held my hands up, said I’m guilty (in writing) and will be going to court next week for sentencing.

“I’m expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong.”

Nick Knowles (Ian West/PA)
Nick Knowles (Ian West/PA)

He added: “It’s all too easy to drive a bit too fast or read or send a text, but let me be the lesson to everyone, it’s not OK.”

Knowles, 56, told the newspaper that he now puts his phone in the boot of his car before he gets behind the wheel.

“I have Bluetooth and can answer calls, but it’s out of reach,” the presenter said.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss
Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss

Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments
Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments

As she turns 100, The Archers star June Spencer reveals the secret to living a long and happy life

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island newcomer ruffles feathers

Love Island newcomer ruffles feathers
Plus-size models are speaking out against fatphobia after people criticised Nike’s new mannequin

Plus-size models are speaking out against fatphobia after people criticised Nike’s new mannequin
Meet Jessica Préalpato, the first woman to be named World’s Best Pastry Chef

Meet Jessica Préalpato, the first woman to be named World’s Best Pastry Chef
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore