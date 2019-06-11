Channel 4 to reach teenage viewers on Instagram and Snapchat

The broadcaster has announced plans for a seven-figure investment to fill a gap in the market.

Channel 4 will launch a raft of content on social media platforms to attract a “new generation” of viewers.

The broadcaster has announced plans to provide more content for teenagers, with a planned seven-figure investment to fill a gap in the market.

New material will be distributed on Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and other major social media sites.

Channel 4 has released its annual report (Philip Toscano/PA)

The move comes as Channel 4 recorded a 26% increase in digital consumption in its annual report for 2018.

Channel 4 has said it wants to attract new viewers who are not being served by current programming in the UK.

Director of programmes Ian Katz said: “Investing in a new teens strand is about making sure that a new generation, who spend an increasing amount of time consuming video on social platforms, continue to have a strong relationship with the Channel 4 brand.

“It will also play a vital role on filling the gap in the market’s provision of high-quality, innovative and trusted public service content for younger teens audience.”

Channel 4 measured a record rise in digital consumption from 2017 to 2018, with 915 million online views.

