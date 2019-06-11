Sherif Lanre leaves Love Island after breaking villa rules

It is not known what he did, but he has voluntarily left the show.

Sherif Lanre has left Love Island after “breaking the villa rules”, ITV has said.

The contestant, who is a chef and semi-professional rugby player, expressed his regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment” on the show.

Lanre said in a statement: “In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

ITV has not yet said what rules were broken which lead to his exit.

A statement from Love Island said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist Anna Vakili.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two.





© Press Association 2019