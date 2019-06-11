Dustin Lance Black: I would have a dozen more children with Tom Daley

Dustin Lance Black: I would have a dozen more children with Tom Daley11th Jun 19 | Entertainment News
The couple already have a son.
Dustin Lance Black has said he would love to have “a dozen” more children with husband Tom Daley.
The 45-year-old Oscar-winning screenwriter and the Olympic diver, 25, welcomed their son, Robbie Ray, via surrogate last year.
He told ITV’s Lorraine: “Baby is great, he is almost one year old. He’s up to eight teeth, he’s starting to stand. It blows my mind.
“I have this new set of eyes that I get to see the world through.”
On having more children, he said: “Yes. I would love to. I was raised Mormon by my Mormon mom … Happy to have a dozen!”
Black also said he gets up with Robbie most nights so that Daley is safe for his diving training.
He said: “He needs his rest in order to be safe in practise. He works out six days a week, so I do the night whatever if he wakes up.
“Those blessed Saturday nights, because Tom doesn’t have practise on a Sunday, I get to sleep throughout.”
