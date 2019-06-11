Gerard Butler on the run from FBI in first Angel Has Fallen trailer

11th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

His character is accused of staging an assassination attempt on the US president.

Angel Has Fallen

Gerard Butler is on the run from the FBI after being falsely accused of attempting to kill the US president in the first trailer for Angel Has Fallen.

The Scottish star reprises his role of Secret Service Agent Mike Banning in the third instalment in the franchise, following on from Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen.

The footage shows Butler accompanying President Allan Trumbull, played by Morgan Freeman, on a fishing trip when a drone strike kills everyone except the two men.

When he wakes up, he is handcuffed to his hospital bed and told he is being charged with the attempted murder of the president.

After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat.

In desperation he turns to his father, played by Nick Nolte, who lives in the woods.

The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo and Danny Huston.

Angel Has Fallen will be released in UK cinemas on August 21.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Love Island’s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia – what is the condition and do you have it?

Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments
Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight
Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

‘Mental and physical health are so equal’: Katie Piper on why everyone needs a strong support system

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jessie J on Channing Tatum: He looks great naked in the shower

Jessie J on Channing Tatum: He looks great naked in the shower
Lil Nas X threatens to displace Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from number one

Lil Nas X threatens to displace Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from number one
Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Love Island’s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia – what is the condition and do you have it?