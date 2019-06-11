Play is vital for kids â€“ Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams

11th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said he dreads to think what his own children would be like without play.

Robbie Williams

Father-of-three Robbie Williams has stressed how important it is for all children to be able to play, ahead of this weekend’s Soccer Aid for Unicef match.

The singer co-founded the initiative, which defends play for every child and raises money for Unicef’s work protecting children in danger around the world.

Williams, who has three young children with wife Ayda, said: “The ability to play is one of the most important things in any child’s life.

“It’s how they make friends, how they learn who they are and about the world around them, it’s so vital.

“I’ve seen first-hand the important work Unicef does around the world helping to make sure every child can have a happy, healthy and safe childhood, to be able to play like all children should.”

He went on: “I dread to think what my children would be like without play, they’re so bright and happy and it’s absolutely everything to them.

“I hope everyone gets involved this summer.”

Soccer Aid 2019 takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16.

It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

