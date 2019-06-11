Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid face off for Soccer Aid

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have said they are looking forward to going head to head over Soccer Aid – as they are desperate to beat each other.

The Good Morning Britain hosts will be competing against each other in the charity match for Unicef, with Morgan managing the Soccer Aid World XI squad alongside Harry Redknapp, and Reid co-managing the England team with Sam Allardyce.

Morgan said: “I think Susanna will be too soft and worry about how the players are feeling whereas I will be pushing my team to win.

“Losing is not an option and I look forward to having bragging rights over Susanna for at least a year!”

Reid said she was “most looking forward to the look on Piers’ face when the England Soccer Aid team has beaten him”.

But she said Morgan was likely to be “insufferable” if his side does win.

Celebrities and former football players including Michael Owen, Eric Cantona, Usain Bolt, Jamie Redknapp, Niall Horan, Didier Drogba, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, James McAvoy and Martin Compston will take to the pitch for the match on June 16.

Women will also take part in Soccer Aid for the first time this year, with ex-internationals Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman signed up to the England squad.

For the first time, the match will feature a half-time performance from Unicef UK Ambassador Rita Ora, who also features in one of this year’s short films highlighting the work made possible through donations to Soccer Aid for Unicef, and why the donations are needed more than ever.

Films with fellow Unicef UK Ambassadors James Nesbitt, and Olivia Colman, and supporters David Harewood, Gemma Chan, and Sanjeev Bhasker will also be shown throughout the show, showing how Soccer Aid for Unicef helps defend play for every child.

Rita Ora (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ora said: “I’m SO excited to be performing at Soccer Aid for Unicef this year.

“This year’s event will no doubt be bigger and better than ever before and to be able to play right in the middle of Stamford Bridge at half-time is brilliant. It’s going to be an amazing match!”

Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16. It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

Tickets are available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets/, or by calling 020 7386 2019.

