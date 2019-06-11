Harry Redknapp: Jamie was once thrown out of a league for being too young

The football manager said he has enjoyed watching his son’s career.

Harry Redknapp has said his son Jamie was once thrown out of a football league for being underage.

The football manager said when he was “about four or five”, Jamie would join his dad training for the North American Soccer League and would spend the day playing with the likes of Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst.

He said: “We came back from America, he joined a Sunday team, but he got thrown out of the league the first year!

“He was playing for a team but someone reported him for being too young to play in the team.

“So, they wouldn’t let him play.

“He couldn’t play any more and I was very upset about it because he enjoyed it.”

Jamie Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

Harry, who is captaining the World XI squad at the upcoming Soccer Aid for Unicef match, said he was proudest of Jamie “when he made his debut for me at Bournemouth when he was 16”.

“And obviously when he went to Liverpool, that was a great time,” he said.

“And when he got picked for England, it’s been a very enjoyable time watching his career.”

Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16.

It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

