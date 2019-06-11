Liz Bonnin to host Planet Earth II Live In Concert tour

Presenter Liz Bonnin is to host a Planet Earth II concert tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Countrywise host, 42, will hit the road for the Planet Earth II Live In Concert tour in 2020.

The concerts will feature footage from the Bafta and Emmy winning BBC series. It will be shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a huge screen, as the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra play music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The tour starts in Cardiff on March 26, and further stops include Manchester, Dublin and London before it wraps up in Glasgow on April 4.

Bonnin said: “I am so honoured to have the role of host on the Planet Earth II Live In Concert arena tour.

Liz Bonnin (Andrew Crowley)

“The TV series included some absolutely breathtaking sequences – who can ever forget the marine iguana fighting for its life as it escaped those racer snakes?

“I will be just as thrilled as the audience to relive such magnificent scenes on the giant screen, accompanied by a spectacular 80-piece orchestra – it will certainly be an experience to remember!”

Zimmer, known for his work on the likes of Gladiator, Interstellar and Blade Runner 2049, composed the theme music for the series and said the programme stood out amongst his work.

He said: “Planet Earth II is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever been involved in: some of the greatest action scenes ever put on film, some of the most emotional, epic, fragile scenes I’ve ever witnessed. Filmmaking at its absolute peak.”

Mat Way, global director, live entertainment, BBC Studios, said: “After the very successful Blue Planet II tour we are delighted to partner with FKP Scorpio once again and bring Planet Earth II Live In Concert to the UK and Irish arenas, an incredible production bringing the BBC’s ground breaking footage to the stage for fans to enjoy.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 14 and are available from http://www.planetearth2live.uk.

© Press Association 2019