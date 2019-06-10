Britney Spears shares ‘conspiracy theory’ about pictures

The star suggested some paparazzi pictures may be altered.

The singer, 37, posted a string of videos on her Instagram Story outlining what she called a “conspiracy theory”.

Addressing her 21.9 million followers on the site, she said: “My question to all of you is, a lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticise people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake.

“But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’”

“It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” she said.

Screenshot from Britney Spears Instagram Story (Britney Spears Instagram)

The star, who was wearing a bikini in the videos, continued: “Yesterday, I went swimming.

“I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today.

“This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle.

“You tell me, what is real?”

