Britney Spears shares ‘conspiracy theory’ about pictures

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The star suggested some paparazzi pictures may be altered.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has suggested the paparazzi alter pictures to make her look bigger.

The singer, 37, posted a string of videos on her Instagram Story outlining what she called a “conspiracy theory”.

Addressing her 21.9 million followers on the site, she said: “My question to all of you is, a lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticise people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake.

“But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’”

“It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” she said.

Screenshot from Britney Spears Instagram Story
Screenshot from Britney Spears Instagram Story (Britney Spears Instagram)

The star, who was wearing a bikini in the videos, continued: “Yesterday, I went swimming.

“I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today.

“This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle.

“You tell me, what is real?”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

Chris Pratt feels ‘blessed’ after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt feels ‘blessed’ after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Viewers in tears over Emily’s journey on The Handmaid’s Tale
Viewers in tears over Emily’s journey on The Handmaid’s Tale

Men’s Health Week: 5 ways to lower your blood pressure

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Andrew Flintoff: Watching myself on TV is weird

Andrew Flintoff: Watching myself on TV is weird
Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight