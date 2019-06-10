Kim Kardashian West shares new photo of baby Psalm

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The star welcomed her son in May,

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first close-up image of her new son, Psalm.

The US reality TV star shared the new picture of the baby on social media.

The snap was captioned: “Psalm Ye.”

View this post on Instagram

Psalm Ye

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed Psalm via a surrogate in May.

After he was born, the star shared a picture of Psalm in a crib, but the new image offers fans a better look at the baby.

The couple are also parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three and one-year-old daughter Chicago, who was also born via a surrogate.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chris Pratt feels ‘blessed’ after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Jessie J on Channing Tatum: He looks great naked in the shower
Jessie J on Channing Tatum: He looks great naked in the shower

Men’s Health Week: 5 ways to lower your blood pressure
Men’s Health Week: 5 ways to lower your blood pressure

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Andrew Flintoff: Watching myself on TV is weird

Andrew Flintoff: Watching myself on TV is weird
Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me
Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three

Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Chris Pratt feels ‘blessed’ after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger