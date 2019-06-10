Kim Kardashian West shares new photo of baby Psalm

The star welcomed her son in May,

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first close-up image of her new son, Psalm.

The US reality TV star shared the new picture of the baby on social media.

The snap was captioned: “Psalm Ye.”

Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed Psalm via a surrogate in May.

After he was born, the star shared a picture of Psalm in a crib, but the new image offers fans a better look at the baby.

The couple are also parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three and one-year-old daughter Chicago, who was also born via a surrogate.

