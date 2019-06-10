Lil Nas X threatens to displace Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from number one

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, leads the pop duo in the mid-week update.

Ed Sheeran crowned King of the airwaves

Lil Nas X is on track to topple Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from the number one spot in the UK singles chart.

After six consecutive weeks at number two, Lil Nas X’s viral hit Old Town Road could dethrone the pair’s I Don’t Care after four weeks at the top.

The Atlanta, Georgia, artist’s country-rap hybrid was the most streamed song over the weekend, leading I Don’t Care by 287 combined sales, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

Former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher is on course for this week’s highest new entry with Shockwave, the first single from his second solo effort Why Me? Why Not.

The pulsating rock track currently sits at number nine.

North London rapper MoStack’s debut spawns three charting singles.

Shine Girl with Stormzy sits at number 11 while Stinking Rich with Dave and J Hus enters at number 14 and the Fredo-featuring I’m The One charts at 22.

Avicii’s Heaven, which features vocals from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and is taken from the posthumous album Tim, enters at 20.

On the albums chart, Lewis Capaldi is expected to claim a fourth week at number one with his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the year’s fastest selling album so far.

The Jonas Brothers enter at number two with comeback album Happiness Begins, while The Divine Comedy could secure their highest charting album of their 30-year career.

The Northern Irish orchestral pop group’s 12th studio album Office Politics sits at number three.

MoStack’s Stacko sits at number four while Avicii’s Tim sits at number five.

