Love Island newcomer ruffles feathers

Danny Williams will be seen drawing attention from a trio of girls.

A new arrival in the Love Island villa will cause a stir as he catches the eye of three girls.

Newcomer Danny Williams invited Yewande Biala on a date in scenes that aired on Sunday night but Monday’s episode will show there are other girls vying for his attention.

He will also invite Amber Gill out and draw attention from recent arrival Molly-Mae Hague.

?? FIRST LOOK ?? The girls aren't too impressed with Molly-Mae when she makes a move on new boy Danny – leaving Yewande wondering if she'll have a chance with him. Get the popcorn ready… tonight's episode is SALTY ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/i5mtnDUvR6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2019

During his date with Yewande, he will tell the scientist he is impressed by her job manufacturing vaccines after she tells him she always wanted to help people.

He replies: “I find that so cool. The base of it is that you love helping people. I think that is genuinely really cool.”

Danny also piles on the flattery, telling her: “You’ve got a really nice smile. Perfect teeth.

“As soon as you walked out, I thought ‘wow she’s stunning’. So, hopefully I can get to know you a bit better.”

After his date with Amber, Danny arrives at the villa to meet the other contestants and immediately catches the eye of Molly-Mae, who is coupled up with Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae tells Amber: “I think he is gorgeous,” adding: “Tall boys are just a thing for me.”

In the Beach Hut, Tommy admits he is confused by Molly-Mae’s behaviour, saying: “She’s chatting to different guys. She’s having a good crack.

“I’m glad she’s having a good time in here but I’ve never been in the situation where I’m talking to a girl and there has been other lads there. It is what it is.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.





© Press Association 2019