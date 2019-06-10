Lorraine Kelly and Esther McVey in awkward TV exchange

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The politician and TV presenter both previously worked at GMTV.

ITV Palooza 2018 – London

Lorraine Kelly appeared to “snub” her former GMTV colleague and Tory leadership hopeful, MP Esther McVey, on air.

During a live link to ITV’s Lorraine from Good Morning Britain, where McVey appeared as a guest, Susanna Reid said: “Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?”

A clip on Good Morning Britain of Esther McVey and Eamonn Holmes presenting together on GMTV (ITV/PA)

Scottish presenter Kelly glossed over the question, shook her head and said curtly: “Yeah, yes I do. OK, coming up after half past eight…”

Video grab taken from ITV of Ester McVey, left, and Lorraine Kelly, right, on Good Morning Britain (ITV/PA)

Piers Morgan then quizzed Kelly saying: “So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?” to which Kelly replied: “I don’t remember love, I don’t remember at all, it was an awful long time ago.”

Morgan went on to joke that if “looks could kill she’d be six feet under” and added that he’d “love to hear the back story”.

Kelly has not yet commented on the awkward exchange.

© Press Association 2019

