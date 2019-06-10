Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

The Canadian pop star said Cruise would ‘never live it down’ if he refused the offer.

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC-style cage fight.

The Sorry singer, 25, tweeted the Mission: Impossible star, 56, on Sunday daring him to face him in the mixed martial arts sport’s Octagon arena.

The Canadian singer said Top Gun star Cruise would “never live it down” if he turned down the match.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

He wrote: “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Bieber also tweeted UFC president Dana White, asking for help setting up the fight.

Former two-weight champion Conor McGregor also offered to host the bout.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of Mission: Impossible Fallout (Ian West/PA)

He said: “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.”

“Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?” asked the Irish sportsman on Twitter.

It was unclear what prompted Bieber to issue the challenge.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Cruise famously performs his own stunts and broke his ankle while filming scenes for the Mission: Impossible film Fallout.

White did not immediately respond on Twitter and Cruise’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

