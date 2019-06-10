James Bond actress Naomie Harris joins Who Do You Think You Are?

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Sharon Osbourne are also confirmed for the show.

Collateral Beauty Photocall – London

James Bond star Naomie Harris will uncover her roots in TV genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

She joins other big names previously linked to the series –  Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe and Sharon Osbourne.

The line-up also includes TV personality Mark Wright, comic Katherine Ryan, Jack Whitehall alongside his father Michael, and Have I Got News For You star Paul Merton.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harry Potter star Radcliffe uncovers his ancestor’s moving letters from the First World War, while Oscar-winner Winslet examines her Swedish roots and learns of a drummer boy relative.

Wright discovers his Spanish and Jewish heritage and an ancestor who was tortured by the Spanish Inquisition.

Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Whitehalls will discover their link to 19th century rebellion the Newport Rising.

Who Do You Think You Are? executive producer Colette Flight said: “We’re delighted to have this incredible line-up of stars and to have captured these journeys of discovery as they explore their extraordinary family trees.

“What they uncover is revelatory, moving, often funny and always fascinating.  Many of our celebrities’ ancestors were caught up in momentous historical events which we are covering for the first time in the series.”

The show airs on BBC One this summer.

© Press Association 2019

