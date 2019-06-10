Kristina Rihanoff talks of marriage plans with Ben Cohen

10th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rip It Up Press Night

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has said marriage to one-time partner Ben Cohen is still “a couple of years” away.

The professional dancer met partner Cohen while performing on the 11th series of Strictly.

Rihanoff has since had a young daughter, Mila, with the former rugby star.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have a child together (John Stillwell/PA)

The dancer has said Cohen has made a perfect father, but marriage is not an immediate plan.

She told Hello magazine: “It will probably be in a couple of years. Hopefully we’ll gather the family around and it’ll happen.”

She added on Cohen: “Ben is the best dad in the world. Mila is such a daddy’s girl and she’s always on the go.

“She doesn’t stop. She goes to rugby class, and also to dance and yoga with me. She’s a very active girl.”

The full interview with Rihanoff can be read in Hello magazine, out today.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon
Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

Women’s Coalition veteran recalls the day she took a gun to school
Women’s Coalition veteran recalls the day she took a gun to school

How to make Jack Monroe’s take on a Brazilian feijoada

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jason Donovan tells his children – ‘If you want to do drugs, come home’

Jason Donovan tells his children – ‘If you want to do drugs, come home’
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says

Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says
Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth
Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children