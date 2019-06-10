Lang Lang shares emotional wedding vows

The Chinese concert pianist has spoken about his wedding in France.

Renowned performer Lang Lang has married his partner and fellow pianist Gina Redlinger.

The musicians wed in Paris before playing a duet at the Palace Of Versailles.

The pair, who met in 2015, decided to have both a Chinese and Western ceremony for their big day.

Lang, who has performed at the White House and for numerous statesmen, has said he kept his vows simple during the emotional occasion.

Speaking to Hello magazine he said: “My vows were quite short and direct – I said, ‘I will love you until the end of my life’.

“But Gina wrote a very beautiful poem. I was very happy and emotional. I didn’t cry but I saw many other people in tears.”

The full interview with Lang can be read in Hello magazine, out today.

© Press Association 2019