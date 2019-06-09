Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

SeriousFun Children’s Network London Gala – London

A Kate Nash documentary on the singer’s struggles after she was dumped by her record label is set to air on the BBC.

Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl will be broadcast on BBC Three, as part of the Storyville strand.

Nash self-funds her third album, organises a world tour and relocates to Los Angeles to seek more opportunities, including acting, in the film.

“This intimate portrait follows Nash over several years as she attempts to remain creatively independent while still being able to pay the rent,” programme-makers said.

“Self-recorded video diaries, recording sessions and performances provide insight into the challenges she faces.”

Nash says being in the “music industry has almost killed me,” in the film.

The documentary strand will be making films for BBC Three as well as BBC Four, for a “wider television audience”.

© Press Association 2019

Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged