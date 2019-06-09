Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband as Las Vegas residency ends

The singer was married to Rene Angelil from 1994 until his death in 2016.

Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil as her Las Vegas residency came to an end after 16 years.

The couple’s three sons joined Dion onstage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace as she wrapped her final show, and as they stood there together a huge image of the singer with Angelil was displayed behind them.

As the crowd applauded, Dion gazed over her shoulder at the picture of Angelil, who died in January 2016 after battling throat cancer.

She told the audience: “I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when Rene and I first shared this dream.”

Dion and music producer and manager Angelil, who were 26 years apart in age, married in 1994.

Angelil was the star’s manager for much of her career.

They had three children together – Rene-Charles, who was born in 2001, and twins Nelson and Eddy, who arrived in 2010.

