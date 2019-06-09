Big Little Lies stars share peek of new series ahead of premiere

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The drama is returning in the US.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have shared a sneak peek at the second series of Big Little Lies ahead of its eagerly awaited premiere.

The drama, about five women who become embroiled in a murder investigation, is returning in the US on Sunday night.

Witherspoon posted a clip on Twitter of her character Madeline becoming stressed on the school run, while Dern shared some footage of her character Renata giving a teacher some instructions for caring for her daughter.

Big Little Lies also stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Set in Monterey, California, the first series showed the events leading up to the death of a man named Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), who battered his wife Celeste (Kidman).

The new season will see the now-infamous “Monterey Five” trying to cover up their secret from that night.

Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the new series and will play Perry’s mother.

© Press Association 2019

