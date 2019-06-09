Jason Donovan tells his children â€“ â€˜If you want to do drugs, come homeâ€™

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actor has battled drug problems in his own life.

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan has said if his children want to try drugs he would rather they do it at home with him.

The former Neighbours star, 51, has previously battled drug addiction and said he hopes to educate his children Jemma, 19, Zaz, 17, and Molly, eight, so that they can make the right choices.

But he told The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine that if they do decide to dabble he would rather they do it at home with their dad than anywhere else.

“I’ve always said – and I’ve said this very fully – if you want to do drugs, come home,” said the actor.

“We can sit around and talk about them and look at them, and do it together if we have to.

“Let’s break those barriers down. Demystify it.”

Donovan went on: “That’s strong stuff. Some people are like, ‘Woah! You shouldn’t be saying that’.

“No, that’s the truth, man.

“You don’t like it, then tough.

“You only educate your kids to make choices, and hopefully they’ll make the right ones.”

© Press Association 2019

