Love Island newcomer picks scientist Yewande Biala for a date

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The dating show is hosted by Caroline Flack.

Caroline Flack

Yewande Biala screams with delight when new Love Islander Danny Williams picks her for a date.

The scientist has so far failed to find romance on the ITV2 show, but her fortunes look set to change with the arrival of Williams.

In scenes set to air on Sunday, the Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Biala receives a text.

Shrieking, she reads: “Yewande, Danny is waiting to take you on a date. Please get ready to leave the villa.

“#climatechange #chemistry.”

She says in the Beach Hut: “I’m excited to get ready and get glammed up and go on the date.

“I’ve been looking forward to going on a date so it’s nice to get out of the villa and meet someone new and hopefully form a romantic couple.”

The girls help Biala get ready for her date.

Amber Gill says: “I’m so excited for Yewande because she is like my best pal.

“I feel like she deserves this date and I hope this guy is super nice to her.”

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

