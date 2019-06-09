Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot, reports claim

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

They announced their engagement in January.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot, according to reports.

The Hollywood star and author Schwarzenegger, the daughter of politician and actor Arnold, announced their engagement in January.

A source told People magazine that the couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of family and friends.

“It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding… Everyone just looked so happy,” the source said.

Jurassic World and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris.

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 before calling time on their relationship in 2017. They have a six-year-old son, Jack.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says
Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage