Nicole Kidman: I’ll eat anything, I used to eat ants

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

She also said she likes to carry around her pet cat in a special backsack.

Graham Norton show

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has revealed she used to eat ants.

The actress, 51, told The Mail On Sunday’s You magazine that her first memory, as a child, was eating snow.

She added: “I used to eat ants as well, but ants don’t taste good … Just sort of off.

“Just acidic-y. Kind of weird. And I’ll eat anything. I’ve eaten almost anything. Witchetty grubs, worms and insects. ”

The Oscar-winner said she takes her pet cats with her on hikes in a backpack.

She told the magazine: “I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers …  a cat carrier that’s a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it’s got air and everything, and they love it.”

The Big Little Lies actress, who is married to singer Keith Urban, said: “I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that.’

“But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can’t wait to get in.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says
Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says

Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage
Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa

Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa
Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?