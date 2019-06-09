Gavin & Stacey return will be ‘nostalgic joy-bomb’, says James Corden

9th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The hit sitcom is returning for a one-off Christmas special.

West Ham United v Watford – Premier League – London Stadium

Gavin & Stacey’s return will be a “nostalgic joy-bomb,” James Corden has said.

The hit sitcom is returning to BBC One for a one-off Christmas special.

And Corden, who created the show with Ruth Jones, told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: “We owed it to the characters…

James Corden and Ruth Jones in 2007
James Corden and Ruth Jones in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

“We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure.

“Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.”

Asked if Brexit will be the subject of debate at a family dinner in the sitcom, he said: “We did talk about it. But we just want the new show to be a nostalgic joy-bomb.”

The show starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as well as Corden and Jones.

Corden, who is hosting this year’s Tony Awards, and Jones will return to their roles as Smithy and Nessa, alongside the other supporting cast – Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

Gavin & Stacey aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

It told the story of Gavin (Horne), from Essex, and Stacey (Page), from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

The 2010 New Year’s Day finale was watched by more than 10.2 million viewers.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says
Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage

Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage
Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa

Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa
Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth
Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING