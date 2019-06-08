Cheryl: My songs are not about Liam Payne

She spoke out after the release of the track Let You.

Cheryl has said it is “really annoying” when people interpret her songs as statements on Liam Payne.

The singer’s ex-partner has been taken by some as the subject of a recent chart release.

Cheryl has said that her music is not about Payne, and people’s tendency to read that into her lyrics is irritating.

Liam Payne is not the subject of her songs, Cheryl has said. (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The video for her new track Let You features a tattooed dancer, and the singer has denied this figure represents her ex-partner.

She told the Standard Online: “Say they wrote a hit and they wanted me to sing it … or Baa Baa green sheep, it doesn’t matter. Somebody’s going to say something.

“I can’t think about it like that or it would hinder the things I want to write about. It’s really annoying.”

Cheryl has said that her videos, like her songs, do not represent her past relationship.

She said her latest single is simply “about a subject most people can relate to”.

