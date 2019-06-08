Busted join Jonas Brothers on stage for Year 3000 performance

8th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The bands came together at Wembley during the Capital Summertime Ball.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 – Wembley Stadium

Fans were delighted when the Jonas Brothers were joined on stage by Busted to perform their iconic hit Year 3000.

The track was originally recorded by the British band before being covered by their American counterparts.

Busted and Jonas Brothers
The two bands performed Year 3000 together (Isabel Infantes/PA)

At the Capital Summertime Ball on Saturday, the Jonas Brothers performed the song for fans packed into Wembley Stadium.

The audience was then stunned by the surprise appearance of Busted on stage as they joined the act.

One fan in the crowd summed up what she saw, posting on Twitter: “Jonas Brothers sung year 3000 and then they brought Busted out and they sung it together I cannot breathe.”

Another wrote: “Just seen Jonas Brothers and busted sing year 3000 together, my life has been made.”

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas during Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium (Isabel Infantes/PA)

One fan wrote about the nostalgic nature of the performance, saying: “omg the Jonas Brothers just brought. out. busted. at the summertime ball. i am not okay. my childhood.”

Capital FM described the collaboration as “truly iconic”.

© Press Association 2019

