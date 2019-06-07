Departing Callum Macleod backs Curtis and Amy to win Love Island

The aircraft engineer did not form a bond with Amber Gill.

Callum Macleod has wished Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart well after leaving the Love Island villa.

The aircraft engineer has said he felt no connection with any of the girls in the competition, and was not prepared to couple up just for survival.

He was paired up with Amber Gill at the beginning of the new series.

Macleod has said that there was only one solid couple in the villa, and has wished Curtis and Amy the best.

He said that while he did not form a relationship during his time on the show, he did develop a friendship with dancer Curtis.

Asked who he wanted to see win the competition, he said: “Definitely Curtis and Amy – they’re so well-suited, it’s like they’ve been together for ages already.

“You could definitely see them working on the outside. I hope they do. They’re both really good people.”

Macleod has talked about his own approach to living in the villa, which he said he enjoyed despite his early exit.

He said: “I don’t think I would do anything differently. I genuinely think I was true to myself.

“I didn’t fake anything. It’s just unfortunate that there was no one in there that I connected with.

“There were definitely people in there that I was closer to and maybe if the opportunity had come to speak to those people more it might have been a little bit different.”

Macleod has said he was unwilling to fake feelings for any of the girls on Love Island as it would not be fair on his partner.

The departing contestant has said he would welcome the chance to enter the villa again .

Callum will appear on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday June 9 at 10pm on ITV2.

