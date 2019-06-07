Lewis Capaldi number one for third week in a row

7th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Scottish singer remains top of the UK album chart.

Album chart

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album has dominated the charts for the third week in a row.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the first release from the Scottish singer, which shot straight to number one.

The album has now extended its stay at the top to a third consecutive week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ed Sheeran Jumpers for Goalposts Premiere – London
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran top the singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)

In the singles chart Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s track I Don’t Care has enjoyed similar success, remaining number one for four weeks in a row.

Capaldi has seen off competition from Skepta with Ignorance Is Bliss in second in the album chart.

View this post on Instagram

me & my stylist 💞😎

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Richard Hawley’s Further finished the week in third, with Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in number four. Susan Boyle’s album Ten completes the top five.

Sheeran and Bieber continue their dominance of the singles chart, with Lil Nas X and Old Town Toad in second spot.

Capaldi is third with Someone You Loved, Stormzy is in fourth with Vossi Bop, and Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy took fifth place.

