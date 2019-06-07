Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter splits from partner Rudi Coleano

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has split from her long-term partner, Rudi Coleano.

The 42-year-old actress and Coleano have three daughters – Lola, born in 2005, and twins Missy and Betsey, born in 2017.

A spokeswoman for Pargeter told the Press Association that, while the couple have separated, their priority is caring for their children.

Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano at the British Soap Awards in 2016 (Matt Crossick/PA)

They said: “Lucy Pargeter has confirmed she has separated from her long-term partner, Rudi Coleano, and, while no longer together, their main priority is raising their three daughters.”

The actress has played Chas Dingle in the ITV soap since 2002 and competed in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2013, in the series won by Westlife singer Kian Egan.

She was briefly written out of the Yorkshire Dales-set programme during her last pregnancy.

