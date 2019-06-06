Tommy Fury to join new Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague in hideaway

The boxer has been trying to couple up with Lucie Donlan.

Tommy Fury will get to spend time alone with incoming Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer has been making efforts to attract Lucie Donlan to the annoyance of Joe Garratt.

But Tommy has now been chosen to spend time with Molly-Mae in the hideaway.

Lucie did not appear impressed when the news was announced that her preferred partner would be whisked away but Joe has been left temporarily without a rival in the villa.

Viewers were quick to notice his relief, with one posting on Twitter: “Joe’s face when Tommy got picked was so smug. He was chuffed.”

Another wrote: “I loved Joe’s face toward the end.”

Amber's not settling anytime soon, and neither should she. 💪 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gtqDr64Ahk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Sherif Lanre confronted Anton Danyluk over their rival pursuits of Anna Vakili.

Amber Gill was drafted to help Anton’s plan to win over Anna, putting in a good word for the Scotsman.

Sherif took him to one side following Anton’s advances and told other contestants he was not “going to compete”.

Amber also made clear to Joe that she was “no-one’s second best – no-one’s second choice”.

She added Joe had behaved like a “child” in his jealousy.

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart shared a bed and a kiss in the latest episode of the reality show.

