Tommy Fury to join new Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague in hideaway

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The boxer has been trying to couple up with Lucie Donlan.

Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton Weigh In – Manchester Central

Tommy Fury will get to spend time alone with incoming Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer has been making efforts to attract Lucie Donlan to the annoyance of Joe Garratt.

But Tommy has now been chosen to spend time with Molly-Mae in the hideaway.

View this post on Instagram

SMILE 📸 @amyhartxo @annavakili_ #loveisland

A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan) on

Lucie did not appear impressed when the news was announced that her preferred partner would be whisked away but Joe has been left temporarily without a rival in the villa.

Viewers were quick to notice his relief, with one posting on Twitter: “Joe’s face when Tommy got picked was so smug. He was chuffed.”

Another wrote: “I loved Joe’s face toward the end.”

Meanwhile, Sherif Lanre confronted Anton Danyluk over their rival pursuits of Anna Vakili.

Amber Gill was drafted to help Anton’s plan to win over Anna, putting in a good word for the Scotsman.

Sherif took him to one side following Anton’s advances and told other contestants he was not “going to compete”.

Amber also made clear to Joe that she was “no-one’s second best – no-one’s second choice”.

She added Joe had behaved like a “child” in his jealousy.

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart shared a bed and a kiss in the latest episode of the reality show.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

4 designers on creating a stylish ‘man space’ – minus the ‘man cave’ clichés

Mackenzie Crook seen as Worzel Gummidge in first look image
Mackenzie Crook seen as Worzel Gummidge in first look image

11 fashionable Father’s Day gifts for your daddy cool
11 fashionable Father’s Day gifts for your daddy cool

Everyone from Cheryl to Tracee Ellis Ross loves it, but what is the Tracy Anderson Method?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: I’d do it!

Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: I’d do it!
What's Orangetheory? We try the new fitness class Michelle Obama loves

What's Orangetheory? We try the new fitness class Michelle Obama loves
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
75 years since D-Day – the amphibious assault that left the Nazis on their knees

75 years since D-Day – the amphibious assault that left the Nazis on their knees
75 years since D-Day – the amphibious assault that left the Nazis on their knees

4 designers on creating a stylish ‘man space’ – minus the ‘man cave’ clichés