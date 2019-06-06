Beach Boys star Brian Wilson postpones tour due to mental health worries

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson has postponed his June tour over mental health concerns.

The 76-year-old said that he postponed the Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live tour after recent surgery caused him to feel “mentally insecure”.

The singer said he has dealt with mental illness for decades and it has become “unbearable” at times.

He said he had three successful operations on his back in the past year but the latest one made him feel “strange” and turned “pretty scary”.

The musician said he was recording and rehearsing with the intentions of touring but his mental health issues returned, and he he struggled with “stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why”.

Wilson said he plans to work with his doctors, rest and recover.

