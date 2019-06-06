Emmerdale makes David Cameron pig joke

The ITV soap featured an unusual funeral for Lisa Dingle.

Emmerdale fans saw the funny side of a funeral with a joke at the expense of David Cameron.

The ITV soap took a swipe at the former prime minister in a scene involving swine.

At the funeral of long-running character Lisa Dingle, mourners were shocked by a pre-planned pig race.

One of the pigs in the running appeared to be named after Mr Cameron before the event began.

Fans watching the soap were quick to pick up on the joke, a reference to allegations made in the unauthorised biography Call Me Dave, and shared their delight on Twitter.

One viewer, Chan Hutton, wrote: “The pig is called David Cameron.”

Matthew Chapman added: “You have got to be kidding me! #Emmerdale has just named one of the Dingle pigs after David Cameron!”

Another fan wrote: “Did I just hear a David Cameron joke?”

The pig race was a surprise last request made by Dingle, along with the demand that her mourners get drunk and have a good time at her funeral.

The race followed emotional scenes as characters paid tribute to the matriarch.

Lisa Dingle was played by Jane Cox from 1996 to 2019.

