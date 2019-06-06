Danny Jones: I’m a happier man after getting closure from solo music

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The McFly singer is the first member of the band to put out his own single.

The Voice Kids 2019 Photocall – London

Danny Jones has said penning his solo EP has offered him “closure” on issues he had struggled with and he is a happier man as a result.

The McFly singer, who is the first member of the boy band to go solo, will release the first track from the record tomorrow.

He told the Press Association: “I genuinely feel like I’ve put closure on some situations, I’m a happier man because I had this weight.

“You talk to your wife, you talk to your friends about these things, but to actually sit down, go back to the detail of how you felt that time and really get therapy from it, it’s been like therapy honestly.

“It sounds ridiculous but honestly I was scared to put my heart on the line with these songs but I think that shows strength. Vulnerability is strength.”

The singer, who welcomed his first child, a son called Cooper with wife Georgia, last year, will next be seen on TV when he returns as a coach on The Voice Kids, and said fatherhood had made him more sentimental about children.

The Voice Kids 2019 Photocall – London
Danny Jones, left, with fellow Voice Kids coaches Jessie J, centre left, Pixie Lott, centre right, and will.i.am, right, and host Emma Willis, centre (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He added: “When I did the last series everyone was saying to me ‘Oh you’ve got a little man now’, but he was too young, he was breast-feeding and not saying much but now he’s like ‘Dada’ and hugging and all that.

“When I see the families standing proud or crying, especially when I see the son and father thing going on, I miss that, I find that really impactful and I think about my son and I’m like ‘I want to be there’.”

The Voice Kids UK returns to ITV at 8pm on Saturday.

© Press Association 2019

