Richard Curtis to host screening of Yesterday at Latitude

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The film features scenes set at the festival.

‘About Time’ Premiere – London

Richard Curtis will host a special screening of his new film Yesterday at Latitude.

The movie, directed by Danny Boyle, is set in a world where no one has heard of The Beatles.

Yesterday will be shown at the Suffolk festival, with Curtis holding a Q&A session following the screening.

Danny Boyle film screening
Himesh Patel, star of new Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film Yesterday. (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Himesh Patel stars as a musician who wakes up in a reality where only he knows The Beatles’ back catalogue, and sets out for stardom.

The actor will also be taking part in the event at Latitude, which takes place from July 18 to 21.

Curtis said: “Yesterday was written in Suffolk, set in Suffolk, and begins and ends at Latitude.

“I’ve rarely missed a Latitude since it first began, and so I’m also very much looking forward to the Q&A session afterwards, as long as it doesn’t mean people are missing something better while Himesh and I are chatting away.”

Ed Sheeran, a Suffolk native, makes an appearance in the film.

Mark Kermode, Konnie Huq and poet Wendy Cope have also been confirmed as part of the Latitude line-up.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What's Orangetheory? We try the new fitness class Michelle Obama loves

Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on Coca-Cola’s Signature Mixers
Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on Coca-Cola’s Signature Mixers

Taron Egerton ‘crestfallen’ over Russian censoring of gay Rocketman scenes
Taron Egerton ‘crestfallen’ over Russian censoring of gay Rocketman scenes

Jeff Brazier raises glass to the memory of former partner Jade Goody

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time
From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit
You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in
You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

What's Orangetheory? We try the new fitness class Michelle Obama loves