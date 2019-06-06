Sherif Lanre to confront Anton Danyluk on Love Island

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Drama is brewing over Anna Vakili.

Love Island 2019

Sherif Lanre is to confront Anton Danyluk over developing drama with Anna Vakili on Love Island.

The chef and rugby player has coupled with Anna and is concerned about unwanted attention being paid to his partner.

As Anton looks to make a move on Anna, there will be a backlash in the villa in scenes to air later.

 
 
 
 
 
Sherif decides to confront his love rival over “Operation Double A” – the name for Anton’s plan to approach Anna.

Confiding in Yewande Biala, Sherif states: “I think I’m going to talk to Anton. I think it’s good that I make it clear where my head’s at and that I’d prefer not to be broken up in my couple.”

His decision does little to deter his rival, who remains intent on pursuing Anna.

Anton says: “To be honest I see no romantic connection between Sherif and Anna so I don’t plan on backing off.”

Further drama is brewing with the arrival of new contestant Molly-Mae Hague, who will go directly to the Hideaway and await a date voted for by viewers.

Love Island airs on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.



© Press Association 2019

