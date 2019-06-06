Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: I’d do it!

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The cast has so far resisted temptations to reunite for a follow-up.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston has said she would be happy to sign up for a Friends reunion.

The sitcom first aired on September 22 1994, and became one of the most successful TV shows ever, catapulting its cast to global stardom.

Asked whether she would reprise her role as Rachel, Aniston told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I would do it.

“The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure.

“Listen, anything could happen.”

Despite frequent rumours and the demands of fans, so far the cast –  Matt Le Blanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Aniston – have resisted temptations to reunite for a follow-up.

The final episode, which aired on May 6 2004, was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US.

The sitcom originally centred on the cast members as twenty-somethings trying to navigate life in New York City.

