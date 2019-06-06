Chicago releases emergency calls from Jussie Smollett ‘attack’ incident

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The two 911 calls were made by an unidentified man.

Jussie Smollett

The city of Chicago has released two 911 calls made after Empire actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

Recordings of the emergency calls following the January 29 incident were obtained by the Associated Press and other outlets on Wednesday evening.

Both calls were made by an unidentified man who said he worked for “an artist” he did not want to name.

Jussie Smollett
Empire actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago on January 29 (Richard Shotwell/Invasion/AP)

During the first call, the man said the person went to a Subway restaurant and “some guys … they jumped him”.

The caller said the person was initially reluctant to make the report but that he would speak to police.

The man expressed concern about a perceived delay in the police response during the second call.

Smollett was later charged with lying to police. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 26.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

First look at Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
First look at Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time
Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party
You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in
Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on Coca-Cola’s Signature Mixers

Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on Coca-Cola’s Signature Mixers
Jeff Brazier raises glass to the memory of former partner Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier raises glass to the memory of former partner Jade Goody
Jeff Brazier raises glass to the memory of former partner Jade Goody

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit