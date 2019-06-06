Jeff Brazier raises glass to the memory of former partner Jade Goody

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The pair share two children.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Collars and Coats Gala Ball 2018 – London

Jeff Brazier paid tribute to late reality TV star Jade Goody and said his “heart aches” for their two children on what would have been her 38th birthday.

Big Brother contestant Goody died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27, leaving behind sons Bobby and Freddie, who were aged five and four at the time.

Their father Brazier, who was no longer in a relationship with Goody at the time of her death, has brought up the boys since and has been open about his struggles with grief.

Wednesday would have seen Goody, whose battle with cancer took place under an intense media spotlight, turn 38 and Brazier paid tribute on Twitter.

He said: “Jade’s 38th today. Raised a glass in her memory.

“My heart aches for the love and affection the boys had to go without in her absence & for all she missed of their childhood, a fiercely strong & proud Mother cruelly deprived of those precious stolen moments #HBDJade.”

Jade Goody
Reality TV star Jade Goody died following a battle with cancer in 2009 (Ian West/PA)

Goody found fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2002 and was often mocked for her lack of general knowledge, admitting she thought Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian city, was a person.

She was publicly vilified following allegations of racial bullying towards Indian actress Shilpa Shetty during Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

However, she became a beloved figure after being praised for the bravery shown during her cancer diagnosis and then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown was among those paying tribute when she died in 2009.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time
Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family
Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family

You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?

What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party
From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit
From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit