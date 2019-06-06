Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to aunt Kate Spade on anniversary of her death

6th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The fashion designer took her own life in June 2018.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has paid tribute to her aunt Kate Spade on the first anniversary of the fashion designer’s death.

Spade, 55, was found dead inside her apartment on New York’s Park Avenue in June last year, with the city’s medical examiner concluding she had taken her own life.

Kate Spade
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead at her home in New York in June 2018 (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said she suffered from depression and anxiety.

To mark a year since her death on June 5, Brosnahan, best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn in the TV comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, shared a tribute to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

💚 Missing Katy B today 💚

A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on

Alongside an old picture of Spade, in which she is laughing, she wrote: “Missing Katy B today.” Spade is Brosnahan’s aunt and they shared a surname before she married.

Spade’s brother-in-law, actor David Spade, shared a picture of the pair together and captioned it with a love heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on

Spade, who has a 14-year-old daughter, was best known for the eponymous handbag brand she founded with her husband in 1993.

The brand has since become a household name with stores around the world and an expanded product line including clothing, footwear and stationery.

On the anniversary of her death Spade’s foundation announced the completion of a 1 million dollar (£788 million) pledge to support mental health services.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party
Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?
What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in
Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Rihanna: From Good Girl Gone Bad to ‘richest woman in music’

Rihanna: From Good Girl Gone Bad to ‘richest woman in music’
Rihanna: From Good Girl Gone Bad to ‘richest woman in music’

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time