Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to aunt Kate Spade on anniversary of her death

The fashion designer took her own life in June 2018.

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has paid tribute to her aunt Kate Spade on the first anniversary of the fashion designer’s death.

Spade, 55, was found dead inside her apartment on New York’s Park Avenue in June last year, with the city’s medical examiner concluding she had taken her own life.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead at her home in New York in June 2018 (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said she suffered from depression and anxiety.

To mark a year since her death on June 5, Brosnahan, best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn in the TV comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, shared a tribute to Instagram.

Alongside an old picture of Spade, in which she is laughing, she wrote: “Missing Katy B today.” Spade is Brosnahan’s aunt and they shared a surname before she married.

Spade’s brother-in-law, actor David Spade, shared a picture of the pair together and captioned it with a love heart emoji.

Spade, who has a 14-year-old daughter, was best known for the eponymous handbag brand she founded with her husband in 1993.

The brand has since become a household name with stores around the world and an expanded product line including clothing, footwear and stationery.

On the anniversary of her death Spade’s foundation announced the completion of a 1 million dollar (£788 million) pledge to support mental health services.

