First look at Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

Fans have been given their first look at Gal Gadot’s new costume for Wonder Woman 1984.

The Israeli actress is reprising her role as the superhero, having last pulled on the cape for 2017’s Justice League.

A poster for the upcoming film, unveiled on Wednesday, shows Gadot in gold armour, which fans pointed out was similar to Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle armour from the comics.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Director Patty Jenkins shared a picture of the new-look Wonder Woman on Twitter and revealed the film will not have a panel at the annual pop culture festival Comic-Con in July.

Jenkins said she is “so sad” not to be at Comic-Con and that the “official” Wonder Woman 1984 publicity campaign will begin in December.

“We can just… barely… wait…” she added.

I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. 😏😁 https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019

Gadot, 34, added: “I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, in which Gadot plays the eponymous superhero, also known as Diana Prince.

American actor Chris Pine is set to star opposite Gadot as her love interest, Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released on June 5 2020.

