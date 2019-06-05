Man charged with abusing Stan Lee pleads not guilty

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Lee, who co-created Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther, died in November at age 95.

Stan Lee-Elder Abuse

A former business manager of Stan Lee has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of abusing the Marvel Comics legend.

Keya Morgan entered the plea on Wednesday in Los Angeles after authorities transported him from Arizona, where he was arrested last month.

Stan Lee and Keya Morgan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 43-year-old was charged in May with five counts of elder abuse.

Prosecutors allege Morgan sought to capitalise on the Marvel Comic mastermind’s wealth and exert influence over Lee even though he had no authority to act on his behalf.

Morgan’s lawyer Alex Kessel has denied his client did anything wrong.

© Press Association 2019

