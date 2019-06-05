Love Islander Tommy Fury switches his affections after Lucie rejects him

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The boxer said he also likes Amber Gill.

Tommy Fury

Love Islander Tommy Fury vowed to “graft even harder” as he honed in on a new romance prospect.

The boxer had ruffled feathers when he swiped Lucie Donlan from Joe Garratt and took her on a date, where he insisted: “If two Beyonces and three Rihannas walked in tomorrow, my head wouldn’t be turned.”

But things did not go according to plan when Donlan decided she still liked Garratt – so Fury decided to pursue Amber Gill instead.

He claimed choosing between her and Donlan had been “50/50” anyway.

“I’m going to have to graft even harder,” Fury said in the Beach Hut.

“I’m going to get two shovels out now, to prove to her she wasn’t a second option.”

Trying to win her over, Fury told Gill she was more “straight up” than Donlan.

But the 21-year-old beauty therapist was unimpressed, and said in the Beach Hut that she knew Fury was only after her because he was rejected by Donlan.

“I know what you are doing, I’m not daft,” she said.

Meanwhile, Garratt was struggling with jealousy after Donlan’s evening with Fury, and the fact she still seemed a little interested.

He confided in fellow contestant Sherif Lanre that he had “caught genuine feelings” for the surfer.

“There are other girls on the radar who I fancy and stuff and I feel like maybe, do I branch out?” he said.

“But then again, I still think she’s end game.

“The ball is in her court.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

