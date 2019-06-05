New girl set to shake things up on Love Island

New girl set to shake things up on Love Island5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News
Social influencer Molly-Mae said she is a ‘very independent woman’.
The Love Island villa is opening its doors to a new girl, who has warned that the boys “don’t know what’s coming”.
Social influencer Molly-Mae, 20, is joining the ITV2 show this week and promises to shake things up.
Describing herself as a “very independent woman”, Molly-Mae said she is also “super confident”.
“When I walk into that villa I’m going to follow my heart even if that means I have to tread on a few toes,” she said.
“Those boys don’t know what’s coming.
“I’m going to pounce.”
Viewers have the opportunity to vote for which male contestant will take the newcomer on a date.
Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.
