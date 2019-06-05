An American Marriage wins Women’s Prize For Fiction

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Judges said the book was an ‘exquisitely intimate portrait of a marriage shattered by racial injustice’.

2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Tayari Jones’ novel An American Marriage has won the Women’s Prize For Fiction.

Described as a “timely commentary on modern American life”, it tells the story of a “marriage shattered by racial injustice”.

The novel has already won rave reviews from TV host Oprah Winfrey, who is said to be planning a movie adaptation, and former US president Barack Obama.

Anna Burns’ Booker Prize-winning novel Milkman was also on the shortlist.

US author Jones, who has published four novels, was hailed by judges as a “voice we need now perhaps more than ever”.

Professor Kate Williams, chairwoman of the judges, called the novel a “wonderful book, heartbreaking and heartwarming”.

“It is a marriage broken up by racial injustice but on this big, political scale,” she said.

Women's Prize for Fiction Shortlist 2019 (Sam Holden Agency/PA)
Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist 2019 (Sam Holden Agency/PA)

“It is a big, timely story on what is going on in the world.”

She said the meeting between judges had been “long and passionate” and the decision was a “close-run thing”.

“This is an exquisitely intimate portrait of a marriage shattered by racial injustice,” Prof Williams said.

“It is a story of love, loss and loyalty, the resilience of the human spirit painted on a big political canvas – that shines a light on today’s America. We all loved this brilliant book.”

The shortlist also featured The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker; My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite; Ordinary People by Diana Evans; and Circe by Madeline Miller.

The author was presented with a £30,000 prize at the award ceremony in central London.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction celebrates “excellence, originality and accessibility in women’s writing from throughout the world”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit
Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit

What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?
What is the #NoBuy beauty challenge and how can it help the environment?

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘People think of post-war rations’ – Jack Monroe’s mission to give canned food a much-needed PR job

‘People think of post-war rations’ – Jack Monroe’s mission to give canned food a much-needed PR job
Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family
What is chlorinated chicken and what has it got to do with Trump?

What is chlorinated chicken and what has it got to do with Trump?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit