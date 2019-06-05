Pregnant Gemma Atkinson jokes she has ‘some work to do next year’

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The star said she was proud of what her body has accomplished.

Gemma Atkinson

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shared side by side images showing how she looks now compared to before she was expecting.

The former Emmerdale actress – who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez – joked: “Old body looking at my current body like ‘Daaaaaaamn!

“We got some work to do next year’.”

Atkinson added that she “couldn’t be more proud of what my body has accomplished growing my little human”.

“It’s my best PB ever!” she said.

“The changes are remarkable, especially in these last weeks.

“The fact my sister has done this 3 times astounds me, because I always thought I was the tough one.”

She added the hashtag “#mumsareactuallysuperheroes.”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit

What is chlorinated chicken and what has it got to do with Trump?
What is chlorinated chicken and what has it got to do with Trump?

Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit
Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit

‘People think of post-war rations’ – Jack Monroe’s mission to give canned food a much-needed PR job

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

John Barrowman on homophobia, duvet days, and the secret to a happy marriage

John Barrowman on homophobia, duvet days, and the secret to a happy marriage
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found hanged after leaving notes to family
Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party
Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

From Gucci to Dior: Every designer outfit Melania has worn on the Trump state visit