Pregnant Gemma Atkinson jokes she has ‘some work to do next year’

The star said she was proud of what her body has accomplished.

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shared side by side images showing how she looks now compared to before she was expecting.

The former Emmerdale actress – who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez – joked: “Old body looking at my current body like ‘Daaaaaaamn!

“We got some work to do next year’.”

Atkinson added that she “couldn’t be more proud of what my body has accomplished growing my little human”.

“It’s my best PB ever!” she said.

“The changes are remarkable, especially in these last weeks.

“The fact my sister has done this 3 times astounds me, because I always thought I was the tough one.”

She added the hashtag “#mumsareactuallysuperheroes.”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

© Press Association 2019